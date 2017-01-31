Luol Deng Speaks Out Against President Trump’s Immigration Ban: ‘I Am A Proud Refugee’

(CBS) Former Bull and current Lakers forward Luol Deng has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s recent executive order that places a temporary immigration ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries by preventing them from entering the United State for 90 days and which also suspends the admission of all refugees for 120 days.

Deng was born in Wow, Sudan, which later became part of the South Sudan when the latter gained its independence in 2011. Deng later left for Egypt and then moved to the United Kingdom. He became a British citizen in 2006.

Sudan, Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Libya and Yemen are the seven countries under Trump’s ban.

Deng was the seventh overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft and played for the Bulls from 2004-’14.

“I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for the opportunity to find refuge in a safe harbor,” Deng wrote in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “For the people of South Sudan, refugee resettlement has saved countless lives, just as it has for families all over the world escaping the depths of despair.

“It’s important that we remember to humanize the experience of others. Refugees overcome immeasurable odds, relocate across the globe, and work hard to make the best of their newfound home. Refugees are productive members of society that want for their family just as you want for yours. I stand by all refugees and migrants, of all religions, just as I stand by the policies that have historically welcomed them.”

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Warriors coach Steve Kerr, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy and Suns coach Earl Watson are among those in the NBA who have been critical of Trump’s immigration ban.