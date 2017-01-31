Man Missing From Lincoln Park

January 31, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Lincoln Park, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for a man who was reported missing Monday from the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the North Side.

Kevin Narko, 52, was last seen near the lakefront in the vicinity of North or Fullerton avenues, according to a high-risk missing person alert from Chicago Police. He has a medical condition and may be in need of medication.

Narko is described as a 6-foot, 175-pound white man with blue eyes, gray hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweatshirt with the word “Yale” written on it, dark-colored jogging pants and bright green running shoes.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia