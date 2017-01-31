Man Robs Same Stickney Bank For 2nd Time In 2 Months

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man robbed the same TCF Bank branch on Monday that he held up less than two months ago in west suburban Stickney, according to the FBI.

The robber, a black man thought to be in his late 20s or early 30s, made off with an unspecified amount of cash about 6 p.m. inside a Jewel grocery store at 7122 W. 40th St., authorities said.

It was the same man who robbed it Dec. 14, authorities said. Both heists were described as “non-takeover” robberies.

He is about 5-foot-8 and was wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, a red scarf and a winter coat, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at (312) 421-6700.

