Man Shot And Killed In Gary

January 31, 2017 7:09 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died Monday night after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in northwest Indiana.

Antoine L. Howard, 38, was shot near his home in the 2600 block of Madison Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:15 p.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional information was not immediately available early Tuesday. Gary police are investigating.

