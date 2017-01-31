Man Surrenders To SWAT Officers After 8-Hour Wauconda Barricade

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person turned himself in to SWAT officers early Tuesday after pouring gasoline throughout his northwest suburban Wauconda home and barricading himself inside for more than eight hours.

Officers were dispatched about 4:40 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of East Bonner Road, according to a statement from Wauconda police. Police arrived to find a man and woman in the driveway, who told the officers their son had cut himself and poured gasoline throughout the house.

The son spoke to officers but refused to let them into the house, police said. An Illinois State Police SWAT team was called to the scene, and after several hours of negotiations he surrendered in the front yard at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington for a psychological evaluation, police said. The incident was under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.

