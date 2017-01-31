Man Surrenders To SWAT Officers After 8-Hour Wauconda Barricade

January 31, 2017 7:03 AM
Filed Under: Barricade Situation, Crime, Wauconda

CHICAGO (CBS) — A person turned himself in to SWAT officers early Tuesday after pouring gasoline throughout his northwest suburban Wauconda home and barricading himself inside for more than eight hours.

Officers were dispatched about 4:40 p.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of East Bonner Road, according to a statement from Wauconda police. Police arrived to find a man and woman in the driveway, who told the officers their son had cut himself and poured gasoline throughout the house.

The son spoke to officers but refused to let them into the house, police said. An Illinois State Police SWAT team was called to the scene, and after several hours of negotiations he surrendered in the front yard at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington for a psychological evaluation, police said. The incident was under investigation and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday morning.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia