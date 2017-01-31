Oprah Winfrey Set To Join 60 Minutes

January 31, 2017 11:21 AM
Oprah Winfrey, esteemed broadcaster, producer, actress and philanthropist is set to become a special contributor to 60 Minutes, as per executive producer Jeff Fager’s announcement earlier today.

“There is only one Oprah Winfrey,” said Fager. “She has achieved excellence in everything she has touched. Her body of work is extraordinary, including thousands of interviews with people from all walks of life. She is a remarkable and talented woman with a level of integrity that sets her apart and makes her a perfect fit for 60 MINUTES. I am thrilled that she will be bringing her unique and powerful voice to our broadcast.”

“I’ve been a big admirer of 60 MINUTES since my days as a young reporter,” said Winfrey. “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Ms. Winfrey will make her first appearance on CBS News’ legendary Sunday night broadcast this fall.

