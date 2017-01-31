Pat Hughes Wins Ring Lardner Award For Excellence In Sports Journalism

January 31, 2017 10:06 AM
(CBS) Cubs radio play-by-play man Pat Hughes has been named the winner of the Ring Lardner Award for excellence in sports journalism.

Hughes won his award in the broadcast category. Author Dan Jenkins the print award, while the late Joe Mooshil won in the posthumous category. Mooshil was an Associated Press writer for 42 years, Robert Feder reported.

Hughes will be presented the award on April 13 at the Union League of Chicago. Proceeds benefit the Union League Boys and Girls Clubs. Call 312-765-0405 or visit www.ulbgc.org for tickets and more information.

Hughes called the Cubs’ historic championship journey on the 670 The Score airwaves this season. Click here to hear his call of the championship-clinching out.

