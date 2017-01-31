Police Searching For Driver After Hit-And-Run Crash In East Garfield Park

January 31, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: Crash, Crime, East Garfield Park, hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver of a minivan that blew a stop sign and caused a crash that left a man injured Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A white Toyota Corolla was driving north on Central Park Avenue about 2:30 p.m. when a silver Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan speeding east on Garfield Square Drive disregarded a stop sign and struck the driver side of the Toyota, according to Chicago Police.

The 58-year-old man driving the Toyota suffered injuries that were thought to be life-threatening, police said. Hospital information was not available.

east garfield park crash 2 Police Searching For Driver After Hit And Run Crash In East Garfield Park

The occupants of the Oldsmobile abandoned the vehicle and ran away after the crash, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash and urges anyone with information to call (312) 745-4521.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia