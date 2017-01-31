Police Searching For Driver After Hit-And-Run Crash In East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for the driver of a minivan that blew a stop sign and caused a crash that left a man injured Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

A white Toyota Corolla was driving north on Central Park Avenue about 2:30 p.m. when a silver Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan speeding east on Garfield Square Drive disregarded a stop sign and struck the driver side of the Toyota, according to Chicago Police.

The 58-year-old man driving the Toyota suffered injuries that were thought to be life-threatening, police said. Hospital information was not available.

The occupants of the Oldsmobile abandoned the vehicle and ran away after the crash, police said.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit is investigating the crash and urges anyone with information to call (312) 745-4521.

