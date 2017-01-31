The Bernstein Brief: Only One First Time For Northwestern

By Dan Bernstein–

(CBS) When their name appears on CBS on Selection Sunday, the cheers will roll as history is made. It should be only fait accompli at that point, considering that the Northwestern Wildcats are now a ranked team at 18-4 and 7-2 in the Big Ten, but their first-ever tournament appearance should and will be noted properly.

And then it’s not cute anymore.

So appreciate it while it still is, before improved facilities and more consistent recruiting raise the bar to a point where a real postseason becomes reasonable annual expectation rather than novelty. This is the fun time, when it’s all gravy, all house money.

If coach Chris Collins is really doing this as correctly as it currently appears, Northwestern basketball being good is soon going to stop being its own story.

