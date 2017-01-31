Trump Picks Conservative Judge Neil Gorsuch For Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS) — President Trump introduced his Supreme Court nominee with high praise, and high hopes.

Despite being known as a conservative judge, Trump said he hopes Neil Gorsuch will be supported by Senators on both sides of the aisle.

“I only hope that both Democrats and Republicans can come together for once, for the good of the country,” Trump said Tuesday evening in the East Room of the White House as he revealed his choice.

And the Federal Judge humbly accepted Trump’s nomination.

“I pledge if I am confirmed, I will do all my powers permit to be a faithful servant of the constitution and laws of this great country,” Gorsuch said.

He added that impartiality, independence, collegiality and courage are important traits for any judge, especially one on the country’s high court.

Trump said the qualifications of Judge Gorsuch are beyond dispute.

“He is the man of our country, and a man who our country really needs and needs badly to ensure the rule of law and the rule of justice,” Trump said.

Loyola Law Professor Juan Perea said Gorsuch is not only smart, qualified and conservative, but a constitutional originalist.

Gorsush said he was committed to talking with lawmakers from both parties, answering their questions, and hearing their concerns.

If confirmed, Gorsuch will fill the seat of conservative Judge Antonin Scalia, who died about a year ago. This move would provide balance to the court, with Justice Anthony Kennedy potentially providing swing votes.

Because Republicans control the Senate, Gorsuch’s confirmation seems likely.