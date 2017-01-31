White Sox Preaching Patience At Every Level

(CBS) While it’s still late January, White Sox director of player development Chris Getz already knows where he’s going to be spending much of his time in 2017.

Charlotte, home of the the Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the White Sox. As Chicago has embarked on a rebuild, some of its top young talent — including second baseman Yoan Moncada and likely right-hander Lucas Giolito — will open the season at Triple-A. As they do, Getz plans on being around Charlotte plenty, and the White Sox will have a keen eye on when it’s time to move their prospects along to the next level.

Past that, what’s the key? Patience, Getz reminded. That’s a point general manager Rick Hahn kept making over the weekend at SoxFest and one that’s a refrain throughout the organization.

“It’s something we’re all going to have to get behind and be open and transparent as possible,” Getz said Tuesday on the Spiegel and Parkins Show on 670 The Score. “It’s going to be a process. You’re going to have to be patient with things. Some guys are going to perform right away, some aren’t. Some of these guys may not even pan out. We hope they do, but it’s just kind of the reality of the whole deal. That’s why we need to continue to develop, continue to draft well. We need to continue to show up every day and get better.”

“It’s a very tight pyramid at the top, and if you’re not continually trying to be competitive and getting better in all different areas, you’re going to have a tough time at long-standing success.”

