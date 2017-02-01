Chicago Jewish Centers On Alert After Spate Of Bomb Threats Across U.S.

(CBS) — A Jewish day care center evacuated because of a bomb threat. It’s part of a wave of threats against Jewish organizations that has many people alarmed.

So far, at least 32 organizations have been threatened in 16 states, CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

There is concern among parents, after a series of bomb threats against Jewish organizations in the Chicago area and across the country.

“It certainly is a scary feeling,” parent Bernie Isacovici says. “I grew up in a diff country, in Ecuador, where bomb threats are something we dealt with on a normal basis. But here, not so much. So, it’s surprising, and very scary.”

The most recent bomb threat happened Tuesday morning at the JCC Apachi Day Camp in unincorporated Lake Zurich. The facility is also utilized as a daycare during the school year.

Addie Goodman, executive vice president of JCC Chicago, says the building was evacuated safely.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says the call to the Lake Zurich location is linked to other threats nationwide. They are stepping up patrols at Jewish community centers in the area.

The Jewish Council for Youth Services in Buffalo Grove, which also has a daycare, stepped up their security measures as well.

JJC Chicago and JCYS say that even before this week’s bomb threat they’ve been working on training their staff and better communicating with parents in case a situation like this arises. They say their facilities are safe.

The FBI says it is investigating.