Coming To Cicero: A Toned-Down, ‘Fast Casual’ Version Of Hooters

(CBS) – A toned-down version of Hooters is coming to a Chicago suburb this month.
The parent company of Hooters has announced that hoots, “A HOOTERS Joint,” will open in Cicero in mid-February along Cicero Avenue. The “fast-casual” restaurant of 2,800 square feet, 75 seats and full-service bar will sell the most popular items – chicken wings, of course — off the regular Hooters menu.
“We are very supportive of this initiative,” Hooters of America CEO Terry Marks said in a news release posted to Facebook. “It is a logical extension of the brand and will provide more people with more opportunities to enjoy our world famous wings.”
Here’s where things get unusual: Hoots will not feature the scantily clad waitresses that have caused Hooters the occasional headache over the years.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Tuesday that wait staff will be both male and female , both dressing in a less revealing fashion.