Field Museum Offers Free Admission In February

CHICAGO (CBS) — Happy February from the Field Museum!
The Field Museum is offering free admission to Illinois residents throughout the month of February.
Residents of Illinois with proof of residency can attend the Field Museum for free from February 1-28, during the museum’s normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ticketed exhibitions and 3D shows are not included in the basic admission, but can be purchased for a special price. The museum offers a discovery pass, which allows entry into one ticketed exhibit or one 3D movie. Discovery passes cost $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $10 for children between the ages of 3-11. The museum also offers an all-access pass, which gives complete access to all ticketed exhibitions and one 3D movie. All-access passes cost $21 for adults, $18 for seniors and students, and $15 for children ages 3-11.
Ticketed exhibitions include Underground Adventure, Cyrus Tang Hall of China and Tattoo. The museums current 3D movie options are Waking the T-Rex 3D: The Story of SUE, Galapagos 3D, Egypt 3D: Secrets of the Mummies, Mysteries of China 3D and Earthflight 3D.
To plan your visit and for more information on the Field Museum, visit https://www.fieldmuseum.org/