January’s Snowfall Was Nearly Non-Existent; What’s In Store For February?

(CBS) — It was a historically snow-less January in Chicago.
WBBM’s Bob Roberts spoke with the record-keepers at the National Weather Service.
There was plenty of rain but only sixth-tenths of an inch of snow.
The norm is 10.8 inches.
It is the least snow Chicago has seen since 1989 and only the seventh time since 1885 that less than 1 inch of snow has fallen, says the NWS’s Mike Bardou.
He says temperatures set no records, but the La Nina pattern in the Southwest warmed us up just enough.
“Overall, we were about five degrees above normal for the month of January. Contrast that with December, which was cold and snowy, and it does make for quite a difference.”
February should be up and down but warmer than normal, he says.