Man And Woman Rob Bank In Irving Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman robbed a TCF Bank branch afternoon inside an Irving Park neighborhood Jewel-Osco store Tuesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.
The couple made off with an unspecified amount of cash about 3:30 p.m. from the bank at 3570 N. Elston Ave., according to the FBI. No weapons were shown, and no one was hurt.
One robber is described as a 5-foot-9 black woman wearing a leather coat and sunglasses, along with a 5-foot-5 black man in a blue hooded sweatshirt with red jeans. They’re thought to be in their late 20s or early 30s.
The FBI offers cash rewards for tips leading to bank robbery arrests. Anyone with information should call (312) 421-6700.
