Man Charged With Drug-Induced Homicide In NW Suburban Overdose

February 1, 2017 6:27 AM

CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities say a northwest suburban supplied the drugs that caused a man’s fatal overdose last year in Lake in the Hills.

Emergency crews were called on April 10 to a home on Turnberry Court in Lake in the Hills, where a 26-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. An autopsy found he had ingested a mix of heroin and the designer drug furanylfentanyl.

During the nine-month investigation, authorities traced the drugs back to 27-year-old Terrance M. Kampas, sheriff’s police said.

Kampas was arrested Tuesday at his Huntley home and charged with felony counts of drug-induced homicide and delivery of a controlled substance, police said.

He was remained jailed on a $200,000 bond Tuesday night and was due in court again Thursday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

