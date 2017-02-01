This Is A Real Headline: Illinois State Signs O-Lineman Kobe Buffalomeat

(CBS) The Illinois State football team inked one of the most uniquely named players in sports history to their 2017 recruiting class on Wednesday’s national signing day.
The Redbirds signed 6-foot-7 offensive lineman Kobe Buffalomeat from Lawrence, Kansas. His signing and one-of-a-kind name drew quite the response on social media.
Buffalomeat can be found on Twitter @buffalomeat10, where he makes clear in his bio that “yes my name is Kobe Buffalomeat.” He had fun with his newfound attention, rewteeting a DiGiorno Pizza post that asked if there was “Any word on Ron Pizzadough starting this year?” and playing to the crowd.