8 Wounded In Chicago Shootings Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was among eight people wounded in separate shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The teen was taken in critical condition to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston after being shot in the neck about 6:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Lawrence in the Northwest Side Albany Park neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. Additional details were not immediately available.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side. A 43-year-old man was walking in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right leg, police said. He later showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Two gunmen walked up to a 25-year-old man about 10 p.m. and shot him in the left leg in the 1300 block of West Roosevelt in the University Village neighborhood on the Near West Side, police said. The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

At 8:22 p.m. in the South Shore neighborhood, a silver vehicle pulled up to a 23-year-old man in the 7600 block of South Kingston, and someone inside it shot him in the abdomen, police said. He was taken in good condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Just before 2 p.m., a 22-year-old man heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the leg in the 800 block of South Cicero in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side, police said. He was listed in good condition at Mount Sinai.

About 1 p.m., multiple people walked up to a 23-year-old woman and opened fire as she walked out of a West Pullman neighborhood home in the 900 block of West 116th Place on the Far South Side. A bullet grazed her head, and she declined medical treatment, police said.

A 19-year-old man was wounded in an Auburn Gresham neighborhood shooting at 11:56 a.m. on the South Side. He was in the 1200 block of West 81st Street when someone walked up and fired shots, police said. The man was shot multiple times in the lower back and hand and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center. A suspect was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Wednesday’s first shooting happened about 11:45 a.m. in the West Side Austin neighborhood, where a 26-year-old man heard shots while walking in the 5000 block of West Chicago and suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. His condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai, police said.

Six more people were shot in Chicago on Tuesday, leaving one dead. At least 53 people have been shot in the city in the last seven days.

