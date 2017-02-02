Activist: Ohio Pastor’s Chicago Comments To Trump Were ‘BS’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Activist Phillip Jackson, executive director of the Black Star Project, thinks President Donald Trump listens to the wrong people, such as Cleveland Pastor Darrell Scott.
“I have no faith in what that pastor had to say. I think that was all BS,” said Jackson.
Rev. Scott recently told the new president that he spoke to former “gang thugs” in Chicago who want to work with the White House to reduce violent crime. The pastor has since backed away from his statement.
Jackson rejected Scott’s retracted statement, and said all the “hoopla” about Chicago is not fair.
“There are 16 other cities in America that have a higher per capita murder rate than Chicago,” he noted.
Jackson also took issue with Trump elevating black athletes and entertainers to be the voice of black America. He said there are many people working hard in the black community in Chicago and across the country that Mr. Trump should reach out to.