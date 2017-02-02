Adler Planetarium Offers Free Admission On Select Days In February

CHICAGO (CBS) — Take a trip into space this February.
The Adler Planetarium is offering free admission to Illinois residents on select days in February.
Residents of Illinois with proof of residency can attend the Adler Planetarium for free Monday-Friday, Feb. 6-10 and Monday-Friday, Feb. 20-24, during the museum’s normal business hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
And if you are looking for a place to take the kids on President’s Day, the museum will have extended hours on Monday, Feb. 20, open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Included in the free admission is access to all exhibitions and experiences, excluding the historic Atwood Sphere Experience. The museum offers the choice to upgrade your free admission to a discounted All Access Pass. The pass includes unlimited shows, including the premier show, Planet Nine as well as access to the Atwood Sphere Experience. All Access Passes can be purchased at a discounted price of $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children.
Exhibitions currently at the Adler Planetarium included in free admission are Mission Moon, Our Solar System, Community Design Lab, The Universe: A Walk Through Space and Time, Planet Explorers, Telescopes: Through the Looking Glass, Clark Family Welcome Gallery and Astronomy in Culture.
To plan your visit and for more information on the Adler Planetarium, visit http://www.adlerplanetarium.org