Cubs Ask Fans To Compete To Be World Series Ring Bearers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs are giving fans a chance to present World Series championship rings to players and coaches during the team’s first homestand in April.

The Cubs “Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest” asks fans to post 60-second videos on Twitter with the hashtag #CubsRingBearer, nominating someone to be one of the 20 lucky fans to participate in the on-field ceremony on April 12.

One fan nominated 40-year-old Paul “Crawly” Dzien, of Bartlett, for – among other reasons – having more than 150 Cubs shirts, 60 Cubs hats and hundreds of other pieces of Cubs memorabilia. The video describes Dzien as a lifelong Cubs fan, who has been to 16 consecutive Cubs Conventions and had season tickets for 16 years.

I nominate my friend, Paul "Crawly" Dzien

Age:40

Hometown: Bartlett, IL

Check out this videohttps://t.co/VNBdYeTkVT#cubsringbearer #Cubs — jeff pawelski (@JeffPawelski) January 22, 2017

Nicole nominated her cousin, Justin Wegner.

“Justin, a huge Cubs fan and baseball player himself at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has recently had to leave college and the game that he loves to battle cancer,” she said.

for a kid who continues to fight as hard as the WS Champions Chicago Cubs.. We nominate you, Justin! #CubsRingBearer #Jwegstrong @jweg20 pic.twitter.com/MeX8k2JaKq — Lebron (@ElleLebron) January 25, 2017

Samantha Luczak nominated her 24-year-old brother, Marek.

“Wrigley Field is definitely his happy place; and, let’s be honest, he looks exactly like Kris Bryant,” she said.

Gabriella Garcia nominated her 45-year-old father, Jose.

“Every day he has on something Cubs, even if he’s going to work, it doesn’t matter,” she said.

I nominate my dad, Jose Garcia, age 45 from Villa Park, IL #CubsRingBearer pic.twitter.com/PuSaNAu0YA — Gabriella Garcia (@gabybabyyy) January 23, 2017

Jerry Logan, 84, was nominated by his granddaughter, Jill.

“I’m Jerry Logan, and I’m a big Cubs fan. I’ve waited for them since 1940,” he said.

PLZ RT!! Help my dad be the bearer of rings for World Champ Cubs! Die-hard fan. So deserving!! #CubsRingBearer ⚾️🐻❤ https://t.co/pnukBcGoYM — JillKyhn (@sunshinejilly45) January 26, 2017

Logan even offered his own take on the Cubs’ victory song.

“Go, Cubs, go! Go, Cubs, go! Hallelujah! Go, Cubs, go!”

The deadline to submit a nomination video is the end of the day on Feb. 14. Click here for details.