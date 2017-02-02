Cubs Ask Fans To Compete To Be World Series Ring Bearers

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Cubs are giving fans a chance to present World Series championship rings to players and coaches during the team’s first homestand in April.
The Cubs “Championship Ring Bearer Fan Contest” asks fans to post 60-second videos on Twitter with the hashtag #CubsRingBearer, nominating someone to be one of the 20 lucky fans to participate in the on-field ceremony on April 12.
One fan nominated 40-year-old Paul “Crawly” Dzien, of Bartlett, for – among other reasons – having more than 150 Cubs shirts, 60 Cubs hats and hundreds of other pieces of Cubs memorabilia. The video describes Dzien as a lifelong Cubs fan, who has been to 16 consecutive Cubs Conventions and had season tickets for 16 years.
Nicole nominated her cousin, Justin Wegner.
“Justin, a huge Cubs fan and baseball player himself at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has recently had to leave college and the game that he loves to battle cancer,” she said.
Samantha Luczak nominated her 24-year-old brother, Marek.
“Wrigley Field is definitely his happy place; and, let’s be honest, he looks exactly like Kris Bryant,” she said.
Gabriella Garcia nominated her 45-year-old father, Jose.
“Every day he has on something Cubs, even if he’s going to work, it doesn’t matter,” she said.
Jerry Logan, 84, was nominated by his granddaughter, Jill.
“I’m Jerry Logan, and I’m a big Cubs fan. I’ve waited for them since 1940,” he said.
Logan even offered his own take on the Cubs’ victory song.
“Go, Cubs, go! Go, Cubs, go! Hallelujah! Go, Cubs, go!”
The deadline to submit a nomination video is the end of the day on Feb. 14. Click here for details.