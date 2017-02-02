Chicago Protesters Prepare To Moon Trump Tower

by Mason Johnson

While the moonlight shines nightly on Chicago’s Trump Tower, a different kind of moon will soon reflect off the building’s exterior: posteriors. Part protest, part immature prank, the latest rally against President Trump will definitely be a sight to see… or something you might want to avoid seeing.

“Chicago Moons the Trump Tower” is a Facebook event organized by the satirical news show S#!TSHOW. 200 people have outright joined the event, promising to show up to Chicago’s Trump Tower with the intent to drop their pants and point their buttocks at the building in unison. Another 1,000 have expressed interest in the event.

The goal is singular, as you can see from the protest’s slogan: “Kiss Our A****, Release Your Taxes!”

Organizers, talking with DNA Info Chicago, maintain that the protest, though silly, is in the name of activism.

“Certain things get people on their feet. Not everybody is going to watch ’60 Minutes’ because they think it’s boring,” organizer Bailey Davis told DNA Info. “If you ridicule (Trump) or make him feel like he’s the loser, that’s how he blows up. That’s what makes The Donald implode.”

The is planned for February 12 at “the crack of 4:00 PM.” Only 98% of the literal moon will be visible that night, but there likely won’t be a shortage of full moons if the event is allowed to take place.

“In 2006, a Maryland state circuit court determined that mooning is a form of artistic expression protected by the First Amendment as a form of speech,” the Facebook event reads.

It seems unlikely the act will break Illinois law, as the intent is not to “arouse or to satisfy the sexual desire of the person.”

Cheeky protestors could run afoul of Chicago’s indecent exposure law though. If the buttocks “is exposed to public view or is not covered by an opaque covering,” individuals could face a fine between $100 and $500.

The Chicago Police Department has yet to respond to inquiries about the protest.