Chicago’s Swedish Bakery, An Andersonville Fixture, Closing At Month’s End

(CBS) — Swedish Bakery, the longtime Andersonville shop serving up cakes, cookies and other confections, is calling it quits.
Owners announced the sad news Thursday, saying the time had come to fill their last jelly doughnut.
Changing times have dictated an honest evaluation of our business. Based on that review, it is time to call a close and exit the stage. We have enjoyed a good run, but as Chaucer wrote, ‘all good things must come to an end,'” the bakery said in a Facebook posting.
The Stanton family has owned the baker for nearly 38 years, but it dates back 88 years in the Andersonville neighborhood.
Last day is Feb. 28.