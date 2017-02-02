Man Found Dead After Killing Ex-Wife, Shooting Daughter In Monee

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man suspected of killing his ex-wife and shooting his daughter Wednesday night in far south suburban Monee was found dead a short time later.

Police responding to a call of shots fired in the 4900 block of Main Street around 8:10 p.m. found a woman and a teenage girl who had been shot.

Tiffany Lee, 36, was taken to Franciscan St. James Health in Olympia Fields, where she was pronounced dead an hour later. Her teenage daughter was seriously wounded.

About 90 minutes after the shooting, Will County Sheriff’s officers and University Park police found the suspect’s vehicle about a mile away at Will-Center and Dralle roads. Police found the 47-year-old man in the vehicle, fatally wounded.

Rhonda Broady said her brother, Damien Lee, committed the crime. She said she believes her brother snapped.

Broady said she’s sure Lee killed his ex-wife, but he’s not sure why.

“I know he was very much in love with her. They probably got into it, and he just couldn’t take it,” she said.

She said her younger brother also shot his teenage daughter, who she believes likely intervened on behalf of her mom.

“That’s my niece, I love her. He has some very respectful, good kids,” she said.

Broady insisted her brother would not have shot his daughter on purpose.

“I know he never would have hurt his daughter. His kids, he loves his kids. He really loved his kids, so maybe she jumped in the way, or something. I don’t know,” she said.

Although police would not confirm the information, Broady said she believes her brother, after realizing what he’d done, fled the scene and then turned the gun on himself.

Police officials have declined to discuss the case on camera, and would only say no one in the village is in danger.