PHOTOS: Car Slams Into Jimmy John’s In Volo

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dramatic scene at a Jimmy John’s in Volo as a car slammed into the restaurant around lunchtime on Thursday.
The four door Honda sedan, driven by an 80-year old man, jumped the curb the drove into the building.
Four large windows were shattered and several tables and chairs were damaged, police said. The damage was estimated at $25,000 to $35,000, and the restaurant was forced to close for repairs.
The driver and a female passenger were not injured, although the driver was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
Two people who were inside the restaurant, 2745 Hartigan Road, were not hurt.