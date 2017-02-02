PHOTOS: Car Slams Into Jimmy John’s In Volo

February 2, 2017 3:39 PM
Filed Under: Fox Lake, Jimmy John's

CHICAGO (CBS) — A dramatic scene at a Jimmy John’s in Volo as a car slammed into the restaurant around lunchtime on Thursday.

The four door Honda sedan, driven by an 80-year old man, jumped the curb the drove into the building.

 

A Honda sedan slammed into a Jimmy John's in Fox Lake. (CBS)

A Honda sedan slammed into a Jimmy John’s in Volo. (CBS)

Four large windows were shattered and several tables and chairs were damaged, police said. The damage was estimated at $25,000 to $35,000, and the restaurant was forced to close for repairs.

The driver and a female passenger were not injured, although the driver was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.

Two people who were inside the restaurant, 2745 Hartigan Road, were not hurt.

