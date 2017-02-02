WATCH: Stolen Van Crashes Into Taco Truck

(CBS) – A stolen van slammed into a parked taco truck over the weekend – the owners inside thinking they were going to die.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.

On the weekends, Jaimie Banuelos parks his taco truck on the side of the Continental Bar in Humboldt Park. He’s been doing it for years. Now, he is out of business because his truck is heavily damaged.

Security cameras were rolling when the stolen van ran a red light and T-boned the parked taco truck.

Jaimie and his wife were inside their truck but survived.

Food supplies tossed everywhere. His livelihood on wheels: a total loss.

After the crash, the driver of the stolen van tried to make a run for it. He didn’t make it very far, thanks to some brave people inside a bar.

They chased the suspect down and held him until police arrived.

“I’m sure none of them even thought twice about it,” employee Andrew Horton says.

Police say unlicensed driver Marcus Cammon was behind the wheel of that stolen van and armed with a bow and arrows.

As for Banuelos, the taco truck owner, he says, “This is my second chance at life.”

He says he normally keeps a propane tank on the back of his truck, but it wasn’t there during the crash because he just happened to be in the middle of changing it out.

The guys at the bar have started a Go Fund Me effort to get the taco truck back up and running.