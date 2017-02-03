11 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash On Dan Ryan

February 3, 2017 3:55 PM
CHICAGO — Eleven people suffered minor injuries after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Friday afternoon on the South Side.

About 1:53 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving five vehicles and a semi truck on inbound I-90/94 near 77th Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

An EMS Plan 1 response was called and 11 people were transported to hospitals, according to Fire Media Affairs. Information on the victims and their conditions was not immediately available.

As of 2:30 p.m., the three right lanes of the inbound Ryan remained closed, ISP said.

