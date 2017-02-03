DeMaurice Smith: NFLPA Will Sway Players From Signing With Bears If Illinois Workers’ Comp Bill Passes

By Chris Emma–

(CBS) NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith is prepared to tell potential free agents not to sign with the Bears should a new Illinois bill that targets athletes be passed.

This bill would remove workers’ compensation for athletes in the state of Illinois beginning at the age of 35. For a professional athlete, this would be considered injury care in retirement.

Smith told the Spiegel & Parkins Show on Friday that the bill is being pushed by the McCaskey family.

“This bill being sponsored is being designed to target professional athletes and take away their right to health care that every worker in the state of Illinois is entitled to,” Smith told the Spiegel & Parkins Show.

“The Bears’ owners are behind it as well, to beat the expense of the players who actually do all the work. … They’re pushing the bill. Our understanding is they’re the people who have lined up the lobbyists to promote the bill.”

Bears chairman George McCaskey has been requested for comment.

Smith described the bill as “just a chicken-scratch thing thrown into the budget at the last minute.”

“Its only effect is to hurt people who get hurt for a living,” Smith added. “…It’s just cheapness. It’s just being cheap.”

Should this bill pass, Smith and the NFLPA plan to sway players from signing with the Bears.

“I will tell you from the bottom of my heart that this union will tell every potential free agent player, if this bill passes, to not come to the Bears,” Smith said. “Because, think about it, if you’re a free agent player and you have an opportunity to go play somewhere else where you can get lifetime medical for the injury you’re going to have, isn’t a smarter financial decision to go to a team where a bill like this hasn’t passed?”

