Giant Anti-Trump Sign Stolen From Man’s Yard

WILKINSBURG, Penn. — Police from a borough outside of Pittsburgh need help finding somebody who stole a large anti-Donald Trump sign.
The thief grabbed the piece of art from a Wilkinsburg resident’s front yard on Jan. 24.
The sign shows the Statue of Liberty socking President Donald Trump in the face, with a banner that read: “Keep America Great!”
The victim of the crime, Joseph Davis, told police his sign gained national attention during the presidential campaign.
