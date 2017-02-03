Giant Anti-Trump Sign Stolen From Man’s Yard

February 3, 2017 1:33 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, joseph davis, Pittsburgh, President Donald Trump, Statue of Liberty

WILKINSBURG, Penn. — Police from a borough outside of Pittsburgh need help finding somebody who stole a large anti-Donald Trump sign.

The thief grabbed the piece of art from a Wilkinsburg resident’s front yard on Jan. 24.

The sign shows the Statue of Liberty socking President Donald Trump in the face, with a banner that read: “Keep America Great!”

The victim of the crime, Joseph Davis, told police his sign gained national attention during the presidential campaign.

Read more of the story on CBS Pittsburgh’s website.

