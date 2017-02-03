Michigan Official: Please Limit Super Bowl Halftime Bathroom Breaks

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS) — Officials from an Eastern Michigan county have an unusual request for residents on Super Bowl Sunday: please don’t flush toilets simultaneously during halftime.
The request follows around 400,000 residents in Macomb County being asked last month to restrict water usage in their homes. Repair crews had to deal with a damaged regional sewer main at the time, which was a result of a massive sinkhole that opened up.
Public Works Commissioner Candace Miller said the amount of sewage that could flow through the damaged sewer interceptor line was minimal. That means too much water usage in the county could force workers to pump raw sewage into a river, so it will not creep into resident basements.
Miller said Public Works employees are ready for the worst during the Super Bowl.
“We’re all monitoring, we’ve got everybody on these shifts. We’re just trying to get through this Sunday, and hopefully we don’t have any incidents,” she said.
Miller also said workers will continue installing pipes and diverting flows. The problem will take at least a couple more weeks to fix.
Read more of the story on CBS Detroit’s website.