The Cookie Is Set To Crumble At Chicago’s Swedish Bakery

(CBS) – It’s been a sweet staple of the Andersonvile neighborhood for generations, but at the end of the month Swedish Bakery will close its doors for good.

There’s a kind of countdown taking place in the shop. The “NOW SERVING” numbers continue to be called, but only through Feb. 28.

Those packed inside, however, aren’t here for a funeral. Generations have visited here throughout the business’s 88-year history to celebrate cheerful occasions.

“Mostly, it’s a trying day,” says owner Dennis Stanton, whose family has run the place since 1979.

He says compared to 10 years ago they’ve seen a 15 percent decline in customers.

Many have opted for the convenience of buying cookies and cakes where they buy their coffee or do the rest of their food shopping.

Before Taylor Hartung worked here, she was a child customer who grew up nearby.

The bakery says it will reach out to competitors to try and secure work for its current workforce of about 40.

As for what will happen to the building, that hasn’t been determined.