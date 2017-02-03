Woman Charged With Morton Grove Hit-And-Run

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman has been charged with driving away after a hitting three pedestrians with her vehicle, including a 2-year-old child, on Wednesday morning in north suburban Morton Grove.
Yogini Tailor, 54, faces a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury for the 11 a.m. crash in the 8500 block of Menard Avenue, according to Morton Grove police.
Her vehicle went off the road and hit a house, the toddler, and a man and woman in their 20s, police said. They were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.
The driver took off, but was pulled over while heading west on Dempster, police said.
Tailor, a Des Plaines resident, was jailed on a $75,000 bond at a Thursday hearing, according to Cook County Circuit Court records. She is due in court again Feb. 24.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)