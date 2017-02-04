Hundreds Protest Rep. Peter Roskam In Palatine

PALATINE (CBS) — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside a monthly meeting of the Palatine Township Republican organization to capture Congressman Peter Roskam’s attention.

CBS 2’s Sandra Torres reports.

The protesters consisted of Democrats, Republicans and Independents, who demanded that the congressman hold a town hall meeting to address concerns about his support of the Donald Trump administration’s policies.

“We need him to listen to us and put his foot down on the Muslim ban, on healthcare, you name it,” said protester Laina Stilo.

The monthly meetings are meant to address concerns from Roskam’s constituents.

Aaron Del Mar, a committeeman of the PTRO, said he hasn’t seen a crowd like Saturday’s before.

“We are here the first Saturday of every month, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in seven years,” he said.

Attorney Hannah Garst volunteered at O’Hare airport last weekend to help passengers detained because of President Trump’s executive order. She was surprised by Roskam’s response.

“I called his office immediately after O’Hare and said hey you haven’t said anything on this Trump ban, and I’m shocked,” she said.

The protest, organized by national and local groups, remained peaceful for the most part. Palatine Police briefly removed one mane for trying to go in the meeting without permission.

After the protests, Congressman Roskam’s spokesperson said this in a statement: “These national groups are free to come into our community and exercise their first amendment rights, but it’s not going to keep him from meeting with constituents.”