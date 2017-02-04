Teenage Boy Shot To Death In Jeffery Manor

February 4, 2017 12:13 PM
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy died after being shot early Saturday in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

At 3:27 a.m., he was walking through a park in the 2100 block of East 97th Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his chest, police said. The boy then ran to a home in the 2200 block of East 97th Street, police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the upper-right chest and was taken by emergency crews to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died about 4:15 a.m., police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.

