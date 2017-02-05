Blackhawks Beat Stars, 5-3

DALLAS (AP) — In a period that included goals from stars Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, a rare one from Trevor van Riemsdyk proved to be the difference.

Van Riemsdyk put in a rebound for his second goal of the season with 4:03 left, lifting Chicago over the Dallas Stars, 5-3, on Saturday night. Goalie Kari Lehtonen stopped a close-range shot by Artem Anisimov, but van Riemsdyk followed to put the puck under Lehtonen and make it 4-3.

The 25-year-old van Riemsdyk has five goals in 130 career games. Rookie Gustav Forsling also scored his second of the season for the Blackhawks, who are in second place behind Minnesota in the Central Division.

“We’re going to need everybody,” Chicago coach Joel Quenneville said. “Talk about everybody or anybody, not just worried about the young guys. We need everyone to be progressing at a good rate here. Our last two games, there were a lot of good things.”

Van Riemsdyk’s older brother, James, also had a late game-winning goal on Saturday, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 6-5.

Toews added an empty-net goal in the final second for his 10th of the season. Kane tied the game with his 17th goal just 35 seconds after Seguin put the Stars ahead 3-2 at 9:24.

Kane beat defenseman John Klingberg, skated across the goal mouth and put the puck into the right side of the net.

“We’re behind and all of a sudden Kane makes an extremely amazing play with quickness and beats (Lehtonen) with a nice move and we’re back in the game,” Quenneville said. “Another nice finish on the winner and we’ll take it. We came back in a situation where lately our thirds haven’t been great.”

Dallas is 0-18-2 when trailing after two periods.

“When we took the lead, I would want (the Blackhawks) to earn it,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “They didn’t earn it.

“The numbers don’t describe the real bad plays and the numbers don’t mean anything if you make a play you don’t need to make. We know Kane’s on the ice. John struggled on that play.”

Benn tied it 40 seconds into the third, and Radek Faksa also scored for Dallas. Lehtonen made 31 saves.

Corey Crawford stopped 31 shots for Chicago, and the Blackhawks are 4-0 against Dallas this season. Ryan Hartman (12th) and Forsling scored in the second period for the Blackhawks.

To start the second, Faksa chased down the puck low in the left faceoff circle and sent a shot from a sharp angle behind Crawford eight seconds in.

Hartman took a pass from Tanner Kero on the edge of the left circle and beat Lehtonen at 6:34.

With the score tied, Lehtonen stopped a breakaway by Kane at 8:08. Just 26 seconds later, Forsling fired a shot from the blue line through the slot and over a screen by Marcus Kruger, who ducked as the puck passed him.

Benn’s goal was on a backhand from the left of the net.

NOTES: Faksa’s goal was the fastest in the second period in Dallas’ 23 seasons. The previous fastest was 13 seconds. The fastest in any period was by Joe Nieuwendyk seven seconds into a game at Detroit on Nov. 13, 1998. … The Blackhawks had lost three of four games before Saturday. … Dallas finished a season-high six-game homestand 2-2-2. … Anisimov has gone 13 games without a goal. He and Marian Hossa each had two assists. Hossa has 41 points (21 goals, 20 assists) in 45 career games vs. Dallas.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Play their fourth of six straight on the road when they visit Central Division leader Minnesota on Wednesday.

Stars: Will travel to Toronto for the first leg of a two-game Canadian road trip Tuesday.

