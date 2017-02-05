Chicago Pub Offers 24 Oz. Pretzel On Super Bowl Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Super Bowl Sunday finds football fans drinking beer and eating a lot of appetizers, as WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Along Michigan Ave., there was a mixed crowd of Falcons and Patriots fans.
Although fans disagreed about who’s the best team, they agreed Super Bowl Sunday is meant for snacking.
“We are serving a 24 oz. pretzel, it stands about a foot in a half to two feet tall,” said Sean Moody, manager of Sweetwater Tavern and Grille in Chicago.
Moody said pretzels and chicken wings are big on Super Bowl Sunday. So, his kitchen put together a special pretzel, just for the game.