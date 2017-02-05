Person Walks Into Mount Sinai Hospital With Gunshot Wound

CHICAGO (CBS) — State police investigated after a man walked into hospital and claimed he was shot while driving on I-290 Sunday morning.
About 3:15 a.m., Illinois State Police were called to Mount Sinai Hospital where someone showed up with a gunshot wound to his left calf, according to state police. He said he was traveling east on I-290 between Harlem and Cicero avenues when his vehicle was shot at.
Between 1st and Harlem avenues inbound lanes on I-290 were closed while state police conducted a shooting investigation. As of 8:20 a.m. all lanes were open.
No physical evidence was found, even after state police expanded the original search area, according to Master Trooper Ivan Bukaczyk. He also said, “That doesn’t necessarily mean that something did not occur there, so our agents are speaking investigating.”
