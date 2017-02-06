Bears’ Odds To Win Super Bowl LII Are 100-1

(CBS) So you’re saying there’s a chance?
The guys in the desert certainly don’t have much faith in the 2017 edition of the Bears, setting their odds to win Super Bowl LII at 100-1, as listed by Bovada.
The Bears’ odds are only better than those of the Browns and 49ers, each listed as 150-1 odds. Chicago picks ahead of Cleveland and San Francisco in the upcoming NFL Draft, owning the No. 3 overall selection after finishing this past season 3-13.
To no surprise, the Patriots are favorites to win Super Bowl LII after earning a 34-28 overtime victory in Sunday’s championship. New England is listed as 5-1 favorites, ahead of the Cowboys and Packers who are each 9-1 favorites.
As for the Bears, a busy offseason looms, with general manager Ryan Pace preparing with ample cap room for free agency and high draft picks to utilize. It’s also possible that a change is coming at the quarterback position.