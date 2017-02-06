Closures Monday On Dan Ryan To Repair Damage From Overnight Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — One lane and exit ramp of the southbound Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side will close for two hours Monday for repairs after a hit-and-run crash.
The right lane on the southbound Dan Ryan and the exit ramp to 18th Street will be closed between 11 a.m and 1 p.m., according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The closure is necessary to repair damage caused by an overnight crash, according to IDOT.
About 5:55 a.m., a black SUV crashed and rolled over in the southbound lanes and was partially hanging over the off-ramp, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver ran away after the crash. Troopers searched the area for possible victims, but no one was found, police said. No one was in custody as of Monday afternoon.
Drivers should expect delays and allow extra time for trips through the area.
