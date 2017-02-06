Double Door Evicted From Wicker Park Location

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Double Door in Wicker Park is closing its door.

For more than two decades, the iconic music venue has hosted musicians such as, The Rolling Stones and Kanye West.

And the move came as quite a surprise for some, including a Chicago rock group, Gazebo Effect.

The group was supposed to play at Double Door on Saturday, Feb. 11 for their EP release show.

“I was just mainly checking if it was actually closed and from what I can tell it is,” said Ian Robertson, Gazebo Effect’s drummer.

A Cook County Sheriff’s spokesperson said a court ordered eviction was carried out at the venue on Monday morning. The landlord had been seeking an eviction since 2015. Double Door has been at this location since 1994.

“It’s a huge bummer. It’s one of the last real venues I think we have left,” Robertson said. “You’re really losing an icon if you lose this place.”

Shortly after the eviction, Double Door tweeted that tickets were on sale for a March concert.

On Sale Now! Heavy Psych Rockers @Deadmeadowltd will be here March 8th! (18+) Find Tickets »https://t.co/SbwW6Z3xeB pic.twitter.com/gasmsitE8e — Double Door (@doubledoor) February 6, 2017

Does this mean the venue is simply relocating? CBS 2 reached out to the music club’s owners, but have not heard back.