Illinois Lawmaker: Enough With All The State Symbols, Already

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS/AP) — A bill proposed in the Illinois Senate would get rid of state symbols, such as the state bird, flower and state animal, among many others.
The State Journal-Register reports that Republican Sen. Tom Rooney of Rolling Meadows proposed the bill. He says too many state symbols have decreased the value of the “important” ones.
Rooney’s legislation would only keep the state flag, seal, motto and song.
Republican Sen. Sam McCann of Plainview sponsored successful legislation in 2015 that was prompted by a group of fourth-graders at Chatham Elementary School to make sweet corn the official state vegetable.
McCann defended the use of the various state symbols, saying the bills grow organically within regions and communities throughout Illinois.
Among the more obscure state symbols: the state mineral, Fluorite; the official state soil, Drummer Silty Clay Loam; state fossil, Tully Monster. For a complete list, click here.
