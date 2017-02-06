Lawmaker Proposes Eliminating Illinois Lieutenant Governor Job

CHICAGO (CBS) — Barrington Hill Republican Representative David McSweeney said that at a time when the state needs to be cutting costs, the post of Lieutenant Governor is unnecessary and he’s sponsoring a bill to eliminate it.
“There are no duties of lieutenant governor that can’t be replaced. We have a new deputy governor, I have no idea why we need a lieutenant governor too.”
McSweeney has no problem with Governor Rauner appointing defeated former comptroller Leslie Munger to that deputy governor’s position.
“The Senate is looking at adopting a 33 percent increase in the income tax rate and a new tax on small businesses,” he said. “So I hope that her first action as deputy governor is to take a stand against that tax law.”
McSweeney’s twice passed the lieutenant governor bill in the House, but it was killed each time in the Illinois Senate.