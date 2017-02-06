Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded In Englewood

A 54-year-old man was stabbed early Monday during a dispute with his 25-year-old partner in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
The two were in a domestic dispute about 1:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street when the man was stabbed in the chest, left shoulder and face, according to Chicago Police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
It was not immediately known whether the woman was in custody early Monday. Area South detectives are investigating.
