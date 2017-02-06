Martellus Bennett Will Skip Patriots’ Trip To Donald Trump’s White House

(CBS) Martellus Bennett is a Super Bowl champion, having helped the Patriots to their fifth title in his first season in New England.
Shortly after the Patriots 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Bennett became the first athlete to decline an invitation to Donald Trump’s White House.
“People know how I feel about that,” the outspoken Bennett said. “Just follow me on Twitter.”
Bennett said early in the week that he would not be attending if the Patriots won because he doesn’t support the person in the White House.
Trump, who was inaugurated as the 45th president two weeks ago, has been documented as being close with the Patriots’ Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.
After New England’s victory, Trump took to Twitter.