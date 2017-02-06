Police Warn Of Strong Arm Robberies In Budlong Woods Neighborhood

(CBS) – Chicago police are asking residents to help keep a North Side neighborhood safe.
At least three strong arm robberies have been reported in the Budlong Woods area– specifically Bryn Mawr to Foster and California to Western.
CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports.
On Monday, residents attended a public meeting to talk with police at a community beat meeting.
“It could have happened to any of us just walking down the street,” resident Cindy Johnson said.
The most recent happened Saturday in the 2400 block of West Balmoral at 4 p.m.
The first reported strong arm robbery was in the 5500 block of North California followed by a similar incident Jan. 31 in the 5300 block of North Rockwell. The victim in that case said there were four offenders.
Each time, police say, suspects approached pedestrians and demanded their belongings. When the victims refused, they were punched and robbed.