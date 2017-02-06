Suspect In Custody After Evanston Bank Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery Saturday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.
The non-takeover robbery happened at 12:33 p.m. at a Chase Bank branch at 635 N. Chicago Ave., according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.
The suspect, described as a black man in his mid-40s, between 5-foot-7 and 6-foot, was taken into custody, according to the FBI. He was wearing a white and gray windbreaker, blue and green pajama pants, white tennis shoes and black sunglasses.
No weapon was shown and no injuries were reported, according to the FBI.
