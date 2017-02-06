Watch: Patriots QB Tom Brady Filmed Championship Ad Before Super Bowl Win

(CBS) You can’t blame Tom Brady for being confident, even on the game’s biggest stage.
After the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, one in which Brady earned MVP honors for leading a 25-point second-half comeback, a commercial was run in New England with Brady showcasing a fifth ring he hasn’t been awarded yet.
Brady filmed a commercial for New England-based Shields MRI, one which aired quickly after the game. Brady hands over his Super Bowl rings, with a notable new addition to the collection.
Brady seems to also have a line for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who levied the quarterback a four-game suspension and a steep punishment for the Patriots’ role in the “Deflategate” scandal.
Here is the commercial people will be talking about after this Super Bowl.