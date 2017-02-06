Watch: Patriots QB Tom Brady Filmed Championship Ad Before Super Bowl Win

February 6, 2017 9:58 AM
Filed Under: New England Patriots, Roger Goodell, Super Bowl LI, Tom Brady

(CBS) You can’t blame Tom Brady for being confident, even on the game’s biggest stage.

After the Patriots’ 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, one in which Brady earned MVP honors for leading a 25-point second-half comeback, a commercial was run in New England with Brady showcasing a fifth ring he hasn’t been awarded yet.

Brady filmed a commercial for New England-based Shields MRI, one which aired quickly after the game. Brady hands over his Super Bowl rings, with a notable new addition to the collection.

Brady seems to also have a line for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who levied the quarterback a four-game suspension and a steep punishment for the Patriots’ role in the “Deflategate” scandal.

Here is the commercial people will be talking about after this Super Bowl.

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia