Watch: Roger Goodell Receives Loud Chorus Of Boos At Super Bowl LI

(CBS) In New England, they dreamed of this moment.
The Patriots’ 34-28 overtime victory over the Falcons in Super Bowl LI offered a 25-point second-half comeback, and one of Tom Brady’s greatest performances. Then came the aftermath, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell presenting Brady, head coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft on the stage together.
Goodell slapped Brady with a four-game suspension for the “Deflategate” scandal, while also taking from the Patriots a first- and fourth-round pick and levying a $1 million fine, the largest in NFL history. Appeals went through the courts and were eventually upheld, with Brady missing the first four games of this 2016 season.
On Sunday, they all came together at Super Bowl LI, with the Patriots champions. Their loyal fanbase let loose one of the loudest choruses of boos in recent memory.