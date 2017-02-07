2 Killed, 7 Wounded In City Shootings Monday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were shot to death inside a Southwest Side home and at least seven more were wounded in other attacks across Chicago on Monday.

The 33-year-old woman and a man thought to be between 20 and 30 were found dead about 7:30 a.m. in a Brighton Park home in the 2500 block of West 46th Street, according to Chicago Police. She had been shot in the torso, and he in the head. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released their names, and the circumstances were unknown.

The latest nonfatal shooting happened about 9 p.m. in Gage Park, where someone opened fire on a 19-year-old man walking in the 5800 block of South Campbell, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Mount Sinai Hospital with a leg wound.

About 6 p.m. in West Pullman, a 16-year-old boy was walking with a 20-year-old man in the 12100 block of South Wentworth when a group of people got out of two cars and started shooting, hitting the teen in the arm and leg, and the man in the chest and face. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man was in serious condition. The boy had stabilized, police said.

Someone walked up and shot a 20-year-old man in the leg about 3:40 p.m. in Marquette Park’s 2400 block of West 71st Street, police said. He was in good condition at Christ Medical Center.

At 8:16 a.m., a drive-by shooting left a 25-year-old man in serious condition at Mount Sinai with gunshot wounds to the leg and back after the attack in the 1800 block of South Kildare, police said.

Monday’s first shooting happened shortly after midnight in Avalon Park on the South Side, where someone ran up and shot a woman and man, ages 39 and 40, who were sitting in a car in the 8200 block of South Blackstone. She was shot in the chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition; he was stabilized at Jackson Park Hospital with an arm wound, police said.

The Blackstone victims were among 22 people shot in Chicago over the weekend. At least 355 people have been shot across the city so far this year, leaving 58 dead.

